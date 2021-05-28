New Skoda Octavia likely to be launched in India on 10 June, 2021

- The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- Unofficial bookings for the model have commenced at select dealerships

Skoda Auto India recently announced that the new-gen Octavia would be launched next month. Now, according to details shared on the web, the model is likely to be launched in the country on 10 June, 2021.

As seen in the image, select Skoda dealers in India have commenced bookings for the new Octavia, and the first units of the updated model are expected to arrive soon. The fourth-generation Octavia was unveiled back in November 2019.

The exterior of the 2021 Skoda Octavia features a new grille with black vertical slats, all LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid. Inside, the model comes equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, shift-by-wire gearstick, thee-zone climate control and a two-spoke steering wheel.

Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Upon launch, the new Skoda Octavia will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra.

Image Source