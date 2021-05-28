Tata Nexon gets new five spoke dual-tone alloy wheels

- The Tata Nexon receives no other changes apart from new alloy wheels

- The alloy wheels are offered only in top variants of the model

Tata Motors has been discreetly making tweaks in the model range. The company recently discontinued a few colours on various models, while a few cars received updates to the infotainment system, details of which are available here.

Now, the Tata Nexon has received an update in the form of new alloy wheels. The company has discontinued the older V-shape spoke units with new five-spoke dual-tone units as seen in the image above. Alloy wheels are available in select variants of the Nexon that include XZ+, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ (O).

Apart from the addition of new alloy wheels, there are no changes to the Tata Nexon range. The model continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.