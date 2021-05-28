Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV spied testing

- The Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV features a revised exterior design

- The model featured all LED lighting in a bid to reduce battery consumption

New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of what seems to be a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R at the first glance. A closer look at the unit revealed Toyota badges on the alloy wheels, hinting that the model could be a Wagon R-based hatchback from the Japanese brand.

Compared to the previous sightings of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV, touted to be a Toyota EV, the new images reveal an uncamouflaged test mule, giving us a clear look at the design of the model. Up-front, the hatchback receives all LED lighting, a move that could result in lower power consumption for the battery motor.

A few other changes to what could be Toyota’s first hatchback EV include a revised fascia with a new front bumper, all LED lighting, a split headlamp design, a new grille, and a reworked air dam. Changes to the side profile are limited to the alloy wheels borrowed from the Ignis, while the posterior gains a tweaked set of tail lights and a redesigned bumper.

Details regarding the powertrain of the Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV remain unknown at the moment, although we would like the model to arrive with a range of more than 200kms. The hatchback could be priced at a substantial premium when compared to the ICE-powered model.

