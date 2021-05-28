CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV spied testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    758 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV spied testing

    - The Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV features a revised exterior design

    - The model featured all LED lighting in a bid to reduce battery consumption 

    New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of what seems to be a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R at the first glance. A closer look at the unit revealed Toyota badges on the alloy wheels, hinting that the model could be a Wagon R-based hatchback from the Japanese brand.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the previous sightings of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV, touted to be a Toyota EV, the new images reveal an uncamouflaged test mule, giving us a clear look at the design of the model. Up-front, the hatchback receives all LED lighting, a move that could result in lower power consumption for the battery motor.

    A few other changes to what could be Toyota’s first hatchback EV include a revised fascia with a new front bumper, all LED lighting, a split headlamp design, a new grille, and a reworked air dam. Changes to the side profile are limited to the alloy wheels borrowed from the Ignis, while the posterior gains a tweaked set of tail lights and a redesigned bumper.

    Wheel

    Details regarding the powertrain of the Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV remain unknown at the moment, although we would like the model to arrive with a range of more than 200kms. The hatchback could be priced at a substantial premium when compared to the ICE-powered model.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
    ₹ 9.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?
     Next 
    Tata Nexon gets new five spoke dual-tone alloy wheels

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV spied testing