  Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R based EV spotted testing yet again

Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R based EV spotted testing yet again

May 06, 2020, 11:54 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
302 Views
Write a comment
Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R based EV spotted testing yet again

Maruti Suzuki working on a Wagon R based EV is a well-documented fact, as is apparent from the latest sighting of the Wagon R based EV. What we don't know though, is that there's no official timeline about its launch plans in India.

Multiple reports claim that Maruti Suzuki’s first EV will be christened XL5, but the carmaker is yet to confirm it. What we can reveal though, is that it will be retailed via the Nexa channel of dealerships. Why do we say this? Well, the Maruti EV will be priced at a premium because of the battery tech and the kind of features it will offer, and this would require better sales experience with premium facilities.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Exterior

Speaking of features, it will come with a large touchscreen and automatic climate control system. Appearance-wise, it will feature a unique fascia and follow the latest trend of two-tier headlamps and eyebrow-like DRLs. Elevating its aesthetics will be the Ignis-sourced alloys.

Technical details about the Maruti EV’s powertrain aren’t available yet. But its battery pack is expected to offer enough range to be a decent daily driver. It is also expected to come with connected tech that should offer a multitude of information to the user.

Maruti’s first mass-market offering won’t be out of bounds for prospective buyers and will be offered at a realistic pricing. When it goes on sale sometime next year, it is unlikely to have a direct competitor.

Image Source

