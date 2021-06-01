CarWale
    Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV to be called Hyryder?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4 Views
    Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV to be called Hyryder?

    - Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV spotted testing again

    - Trademark filing reveals what could be the name for the new model

    Earlier this week, spy shots shared on the web revealed a test-mule of a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV that is said to be in the works. Now, a trademark filing reveals that the model could be called the Toyota Hyryder.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Front View

    New spy images give us a better look at the Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV, revealing the projector headlamps, a separate unit that houses the turn indicators, a single slat grille, black insert for the fog light and air dam section. The latter is also seen on the rear bumper. A closer look at the underside of the rear profile reveals the lack of an exhaust, confirming that the model is indeed an EV.

    Rear View

    A few other notable changes on the Toyota Hyryder EV, compared to the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include tweaked tail lights, redesigned rear bumper with vertical reflectors, and black alloy wheels borrowed from the Ignis. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Toyota Hyryder Image
    Toyota Hyryder
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
