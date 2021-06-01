Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV to be called Hyryder?

- Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV spotted testing again

- Trademark filing reveals what could be the name for the new model

Earlier this week, spy shots shared on the web revealed a test-mule of a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based Toyota EV that is said to be in the works. Now, a trademark filing reveals that the model could be called the Toyota Hyryder.

New spy images give us a better look at the Maruti Wagon R-based Toyota EV, revealing the projector headlamps, a separate unit that houses the turn indicators, a single slat grille, black insert for the fog light and air dam section. The latter is also seen on the rear bumper. A closer look at the underside of the rear profile reveals the lack of an exhaust, confirming that the model is indeed an EV.

A few other notable changes on the Toyota Hyryder EV, compared to the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include tweaked tail lights, redesigned rear bumper with vertical reflectors, and black alloy wheels borrowed from the Ignis. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

