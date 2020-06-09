Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric spotted testing as lockdown eases

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric spotted testing as lockdown eases

June 09, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric spotted testing as lockdown eases

Maruti Suzuki has been testing its first EV for the domestic market for quite sometime now. The near-production version, based on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, was spotted testing recently as the government has eased the lockdown restrictions.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Rear view

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle for the masses is likely to use a modified version of the Heartect platform that underpins the Wagon R. Compared to ICE version, the Wagon R EV (tentative name) receives a completely new facia that includes split headlamps. The test mule is seen with projector lamps, possibly with LED units. Previous spy shots have also revealed the LED tail lamps. This could be a conscious measure to reduce the consumption and increase the driving range.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. The EV will retail through Maruti Suzuki premium NEXA channel of dealerships. While the company is yet to reveal the official name of its first electric car, reports suggest that it will be named Maruti Suzuki XL5.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Front view

Details related to its electric powertrain are still under wraps. However, the Maruti Suzuki EV is expected to offer a driving range in excess of 200km on a single charge. More info regarding its technical details will be available closer to its official launch. The car is expected to go on sale sometime in the first half of 2021.

