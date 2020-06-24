Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV spotted yet again ahead of launch

- Will be based on Wagon R's modified architecture

- Expected to be sold via NEXA dealerships

- Likely to go on sale in H1 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV was spotted testing yet again ahead of it launch. This time around, the EV was seen road testing around Gurgaon, Haryana.

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV will be based on a modified iteration of the Heartect architecture that underpins the Wagon R. It is likely to feature a unique front end, and we can expect premium equipment like LED headlights and tail lamps to reduce battery consumption and improve driving range. Previous spy shots have shown that it will feature an automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment.

Maruti Suzuki is tight-lipped about its electric powertrain and battery capacity. But, reports suggest that the Wagon R EV may come with a driving range of over 200km. Having said that, it is expected to feature fast charging capabilities.

The company is yet to announce the launch plans for its first EV. But, we can expect it to go on sale in India in the first half of 2021. What we do know, is that Maruti Suzuki will retail the Wagon R Electric from the NEXA premium sales channel.

Image Source