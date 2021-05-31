CarWale
    Mahindra witnesses marginal increase in demand for petrol variants

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra witnesses marginal increase in demand for petrol variants

    - Mahindra’s petrol models contribute to 12 per cent sales, while diesel contributes to 88 per cent

    - Diminishing gap between petrol and diesel prices and BS6 norms have encouraged this shift 

    Diesel powertrains have been the mainstream for the country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra. However, the company has witnessed a marginal increase in demand for petrol engine options post the implementation of BS6 norms in the country last year. Moreover, the fast reducing gap between petrol and diesel has further encouraged buyers to consider petrol options. 

    In the financial year 2020-21 (FY’21), Mahindra registered cumulative sales of 1,55,540 units. Among total sales, 19,061-unit sales are from the petrol models, while the remaining 1,36,469-unit sales were contributed by diesel models. To give a better perspective, Mahindra witnessed 12 per cent of sales coming from petrol models, while 88 per cent were from diesel models. Interestingly, Mahindra’s petrol contribution has crossed the 10 per cent mark for the first time in FY’21. 

    Sales for the petrol variants of the KUV100 NXT have dropped significantly in the last fiscal year, however, sales of the petrol variant of the XUV300 have gradually increased in the FY’21. Back in October 2020, Mahindra introduced the Thar in both petrol and diesel options. With the latest addition of a popular off-roader, the Thar, has further contributed to the increase in sales of petrol powertrains.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volvo Cars Torslanda plant goes climate neutral

