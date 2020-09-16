Maruti Suzuki trademarks Espaco, Solido and Libertas names for upcoming cars

- New trademarks could be used for upcoming all-new cars

- Espaco means space in Portuguese, a possible name for an SUV

- Solido and Libertas could be the names of the Wagon R EV and the seven-seat Wagon R

In a new patent filing with the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Maruti Suzuki has registered three new brand names - Espaco, Solido and Libertas, possibly for its all-new upcoming cars in India.

As unique as these names may sound, the brand names are inspired from various languages, and have a distinctive meaning to them, much like Maruti Suzuki’s other models. For instance, Espaco is Portuguese for space, and it could possibly be used for a spacious SUV (read: production-spec Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E). Then, Solido is Italian for solid, which may be used for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seven-seater.

On the other hand, Libertas is Roman for liberty. It could be used for the Wagon R EV. That said, these are essentially speculations based on the names and the meanings that they signify. We'd say, the possibility of Maruti Suzuki using these brand names is 50:50, and the names may or may not be used at all. But, then again, no manufacturer trademarks names if they don't intend to use them.

Whatever it may be, what we do know is that Maruti Suzuki is working on quite a few all-new cars. These are the Wagon R based EV, a seven-seat Wagon R to rival the Renault Triber, and an all-new mid-size SUV that will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E concept that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo.