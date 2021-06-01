CarWale
    Nissan 400Z continues testing ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Nissan 400Z could debut by the end of the year

    - The model will be powered by a 400bhp 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine

    Nissan showcased the Z Proto concept, which was the first preview of the next-gen Z car, back in September last year. The company now seems to be undertaking the final set of test runs for the new car ahead of its debut that could take place by the end of 2021.

    As seen in the spy images, the model, which is expected to be called the Nissan 400Z, retains the same design as the concept version that was showcased last year. The production-ready model tries hard to hide the details under the camouflage, but we expect only minor changes to the design, if any.

    Under the hood, the new Nissan 400Z will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that will, as the name suggests, produce 400bhp. A six-speed manual transmission is confirmed, while a nine-speed automatic unit is likely to be offered as well. Reports suggest that bookings for the Nissan 400Z will commence on 15 November, 2021, although we await an official confirmation on the same. Stay tuned.

