Nissan Z Proto Concept previews the next Fairlady

- Although it’s called a concept, the Z Proto looks production-ready

- Could be dubbed as the 400Z

It’s been a decade of anticipation, rumours, and a long wait. But Nissan has finally given us the Z Proto Concept, the first preview of the next-gen Z Car. A successor to the ageing 370Z, the Z Proto looks production-ready with its retro-modern styling. And it does get a manual transmission. Good times!

As can be seen here, the Z Proto retains the classic silhouette of a Fairlady. The roofline meeting the boot in a single uninterrupted flow is what makes the new Z car reminiscent of the older Z models. Although the front looks bland with the rectangular, blacked-out grille, the 300Z inspired tail section is lovely.

The black roof and blacked-out rear is a tribute to the S30 and S32 models, claims Nissan. And if you look closely, the split headlamp also harks back to the original Datsun 240Z.

Dimension wise, the new Z Proto is wider, longer, and slightly shorter than the 370Z. The two-door model also wears the iconic Z badge on the rear quarter. And it sits on the 19-inch sports wheels wrapped in 255/40 section tyres at the front and 285/35 section at the rear. What’s more, the twin circular exhaust tips sticking out at the back look fantastic too.

Being a modern-day sports car, the cabin is simple yet functional. The digital driver’s display and a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen are joined by three circular dials stacked atop the dashboard.

Those sporty looking bucket seats also get contrast yellow stitching for that added drama. However, we couldn’t help but notice the circular door handles which are straight out of the 370Z. Also, there’s a proper old-school manual handbrake.

Technical details haven't been revealed by Nissan yet. But reports suggest the 400Z will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V6. It could be the same VR30DDTT motor which is also used in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 models. As we see in the picture, it would be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. If it puts around 400bhp, that should put the new Z into the league of the new-gen Toyota Supra.

Nissan is on a model offensive right now. So, the next details of the upcoming production-ready Nissan Fairlady Z should come in soon.