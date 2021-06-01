CarWale
    Renault Triber scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Triber scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    - The Renault Triber scored four stars and three stars in adult and child occupant protection respectively

    - The bodyshell of the model was rated as unstable

    Global NCAP has released the crash test report of the India-spec Renault Triber, and the model has achieved a four-star rating. The model in question was fitted with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a seat belt reminder system, and front-seat-belt pre-tensioners.

    According to the data released by Global NCAP, the Renault Triber scored 11.62 points out of 17 points for adult occupant protection, resulting in a four-star rating. Similarly, the model scored 27 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection, resulting in a three-star rating. The bodyshell of the seven-seater was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. 

    The protection offered in the Renault Triber for the adult occupant driver and passenger head and neck was good.  The driver's chest showed marginal protection while the passenger's chest showed adequate protection. The driver's knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The passenger's knees showed good protection. Driver and passenger tibias showed adequate protection. 

    The child seat for the three-year-old was installed forward-facing with adult seatbelts and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. The chest protection was average and the head protection was low as it was exposed during the crash. The 18-month old child restraint was installed with an adult seatbelt, rearward-facing; offering full protection to the child occupant. CRS marking was permanent. The recommended CRS did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers a lap belt in the rear centre position. The car does not offer ISOFIX anchorages.

    Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum with the goal of achieving five-star levels of safety.”

    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    ₹ 5.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
