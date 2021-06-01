2021 Skoda Octavia interior images leaked ahead of official launch

- To be equipped with a digital instrument cluster

- Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine

The launch and price reveal of the updated Skoda Octavia is just a few days away. Ahead of the official announcement, the luxury sedan has started to arrive at several showrooms in the country. A set of images leaked on the internet now confirm many new features that will be offered on the refreshed sedan.

The new Octavia will be offered in the top-spec Laurin & Klement trim and a new Lava Blue exterior shade. The one in the above pictures can be seen painted in Candy White shade with the signature butterfly-shaped front grille surrounded by a chrome border. A set of sleek and sharp LED headlamps with double J-shaped daytime running lights further enhance the look of the sedan. Also spotted are the multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels in two-tone colour.

The highlight of the interior is the large free-standing infotainment system on the beige themed dashboard along with a fully digital instrument cluster commanded by a two-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather. The touch of gloss black insert on the centre portion of the dashboard, door pads, and centre console looks premium. Another notable update is the new shift-by-wire technology that replaces the old DSG gear lever for a toggle switch. Letting go of the conventional mechanical linkage to the gearbox, the new technology relays the gear to be chosen electronically.

Other features on the Octavia will include an electronic parking brake, driver armrest, ambient lighting, two-zone climate control, leather upholstery, rear parking camera, and sun blinds on the rear doors.

Under the long bonnet, the Octavia is likely to have a 2.0-litre TSI engine coupled with a seven-speed DSG unit. The Hyundai Elantra is the only rival the updated Octavia needs to compete upon its launch that is expected on 10 June, 2021.

Image Source