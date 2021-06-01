Toyota sells 707 cars in India in May 2021

- Minimal sales nation-wide

- Many non-production days at its plant

- Production to resume as lockdown is withdrawn

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the monthly sales figures of May this year which stand at 707 units only. The company had production reduction due to annual maintenance, and even suspension of manufacturing plants, owing to minimal overall sales.

And the dip in sales numbers looks colossal as TKM had reported wholesales of 9,622 units in April 2021, just a month before the last one. These figures look dismal, to say the least, and amidst these lockdown restrictions, the sales performance recovery will take more time. Nevertheless, even in May last year when the operations and sales had slowly restarted, the carmaker had sold 1,639 units.

Yes, the lockdown restrictions have affected sales for every automaker, but it’s good to see TKM still being positive and wanting its workforce to be safe. It says there's been no cancellation against the pending orders and hopes to resume production at its plant as and when the lockdown is withdrawn. It's also hopeful that things will get better as the cumulative wholesales of TKM in the first five months of 2021 show growth over the same period in 2020. For reference, it sold 50,531 units this year against 24,820 units sold in the corresponding period last year.