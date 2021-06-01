Hyundai registers 30,703-unit sales in India in May 2021

- Hyundai witnessed over 200 per cent growth in sales in May 2021

- Hyundai sold 30,703 units in May 2021 as compared to 12,583 units in May 2020

Hyundai Motor India has registered over 200 per cent sales growth in May 2021 with 30,703-unit sales as compared to 12,583-unit sales in the same period last year. Among the 30,703 units sold last month, 25,001 units were in the domestic market, while 5,702 units were exported. While the export figures have been more or less the same in 2020-21, we have witnessed a substantial rise in domestic sales this year as compared to 6,883-unit sales in May 2020.

The second wave of COVID-19 has affected vehicle sales once again. Even though Hyundai witnessed healthy Year-on-Year growth in May 2021, the sales have dropped considerably in terms of Month-on-Month sales as the company registered cumulative sales of 49,002 units in April 2021. As most of the states in the country are gradually planning to relax norms in a phased manner, auto sales are likely to pick pace over time.

Hyundai is further planning on expanding its SUV product portfolio in India with the soon to launch Alcazar SUV. The vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options with a choice of manual and automatic options.