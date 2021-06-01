Maruti Suzuki logs 46,555 unit sales in May 2021

- 11,262 vehicles exported to international markets

- Sale to other OEMs stood at 1,522 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 46,555 units in May 2021. This comprises 33,771-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 11,262 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 1,522 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the figures have ramped up by 151 per cent in sales over May 2020. However, the numbers are significantly lower as compared to the 1,59,691-unit sales in April 2021.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire recorded 25,103-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 7,451 units, which is a jump of 41 per cent when compared to the sales recorded in May 2020. Similarly, the mid-size sedan, Ciaz also witnessed a downward demand in sales from 1,567 units to just 349 units. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 33,903 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 868 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle; thereby registering a M-o-M fall of 31.7 per cent. The sales to OEMs saw an acute decline with 1,522 units retailed in May 2021. Last month, the carmaker shut the production at both its plants from 1 May to 16 May to divert the industrial oxygen for medical usage, more details of which can be read here.