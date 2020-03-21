Please Tell Us Your City

Nissan trademarks new Z car logo hinting at 370Z replacement

March 21, 2020, 08:57 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Nissan trademarks new Z car logo hinting at 370Z replacement

- Trademark filed across multiple countries

- Could debut in a couple of years

Last year, Nissan was testing a mysterious 370Z prototype at the Nurburgring and we speculated development of the new Z car was underway. Now, the Japanese carmaker has a trademark filed in Great Britain, Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, and Canada, revealing the new Nissan and Z logo which will adorn the 370Z replacement.

Nissan 370Z [2010-2014] Exterior

This new Nissan logo adopts a two-dimensional and monochromatic style giving out a retro vibe. Even the Z motif with a small dash in between has a similar old-school theme to it unlike the solid Samurai-cut logo of the current car. This could mean that the new Fairlady (as the original Z car was called) could adopt a modern-classic styling. We could expect a nod to the legendary Datsun 240Z in some of the design elements as well.

Nissan 370Z [2010-2014] Exterior

No other concrete details are available on the new Z car at the moment. There are rumours that the new model might adopt the 400Z name and might have a reworked V6 which would have higher displacement and power output. As with the 370Z which has a 3.7-litre V6, the 400Z, if the name rumours come true, might have a 4.0-litre V6 with power rating close to 400bhp. However, given that Infiniti – Nissan’s luxury sub-brand – already has a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 in the Q50 sedan, carrying it over to the new Nissan Z seems a viable option of the two.

We could expect some official word from Nissan regarding the new Z in months to come. There might be a new concept which might be showcased before the actual car. So we’d have to wait at least a couple more years before the new Fairlady is amongst us to rival the likes of Toyota Supra/BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 siblings.

