    New Toyota Hyryder EV continues testing; interiors spied

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Toyota Hyryder EV continues testing; interiors spied

    - Toyota Hyryder EV gets a Wagon R-inspired interior design

    - The test mule featured a new climate control system

    Toyota continues testing the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R-based EV ahead of its launch that could take place sometime next year. The company has trademarked a new name called ‘Hyryder’, which could be used for this upcoming model, and you can read all about it here.

    Toyota Hyryder Dashboard

    A new set of spy images shared on the web gives us a look at the interior of the new Toyota Hyryder for the very first time. As seen in the images here, the interior of the Toyota Hyryder test mule is largely similar to that of the WagonR hatchback that it is based on. A few notable changes over the Maruti-based model include a new climate control system with a digital display and an instrument console from the previous generation Wagon R that features a horizontally-mounted MID.

    Toyota Hyryder Right Side View

    Previous spy images of the Toyota Hyryder have revealed that the model will feature a revised exterior design when compared to the Maruti Wagon R that it is based on. A few notable changes include a reworked front bumper, new air intake, split LED headlamp design, LED fog lights, tweaked tail lights, redesigned rear bumper with horizontally-mounted reflectors, and a black insert that runs the width of both the bumpers. The model runs on black alloy wheels borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Toyota Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the powertrain of the new Toyota Hyryder remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be powered by a battery that could return a range north of the 200kms mark. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

