    Mahindra introduces flexible finance schemes for prospective buyers

    Jay Shah

    - The scheme allows the customers to opt for EMI payments after three months of purchase

    - Several benefits for customers willing to book and buy through online portal

    Mahindra has rolled out an array of finance schemes for customers intending to buy a Mahindra vehicle. This includes the ‘Own Now and Pay after 90 days’ program along with offers on its ‘Own Online’ car-buying platform. 

    The ‘Own Now and Pay after 90 days’ plan applies to the entire range of Mahindra vehicles and allows the customers to purchase the vehicle and opt for EMI payments after three months. It also offers a competitive rate of interest starting at 7.25 per cent and up to 100 per cent on-road funding. 

    Last year, the automaker had also introduced the ‘Own Online’ buying platform to facilitate and encourage contactless buying experience. Customers opting to book the vehicle online are eligible for additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 and a further advantage of Rs 2,000 for online loan sanction. During the course of their ownership, there is also flexibility to convert the accessories, extended warranty, or workshop payments in monthly installments with a cashback of up to Rs 3,000. 

    Along with the mentioned offers, the carmaker is also providing other benefits like nil foreclosure charges, accessories and extended warranty funding bundled with vehicle loan.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to be launched in India on 8 June

