    Kia Digi-connect service launched in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Digi-connect service launched in India

    - Kia’s new initiative offers a customised virtual consultation for customers via video conferencing with the nearest dealerships 

    - The Kia Digi-connect app is equipped with options such as 360-degree virtual experience, screen and video sharing, as well as sharing of documents

    Kia India has introduced an integrated solution application called ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to enhance the digital buying experience for its customers. The initiative is a video-based live sales consultation solution by Kia, which is offered through website scheduling and integration with the company’s CRM system. This application will enable customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference platform, offering them a showroom-like experience. Developed bearing in mind the current pandemic situation, the initiative will not only ensure the safety of customers, but also expedite and improve their buying process by offering a contactless car buying experience. 

    To experience the digital buying solution, customers can go to the website and opt for video consultation through Kia Digi-Connect where they can have a complete walk-through of Kia cars with the help of the Kia Experience Consultant at the showroom. The Kia Digi-Connect solution will also provide customers several additional options of 360-degree virtual experience through video call, screen and video sharing, along with sharing of brochures, pricelist, and other details. Additionally, the application allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives, similar to a showroom visit experience.

    Speaking about the launch of the application, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said “The Kia Digi-Connect initiative signifies Kia India’s bold and innovative approach towards offering a matchless premium customer experience, aligned with our new brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’. With this industry-first initiative, we have taken a step forward in transforming the purchase journey of our customers to a seamless, digital one. Technology-led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward. We are confident that such digital innovations will offer great customer delight at every step of their car buying journey and make Kia India an aspirational and lovable brand in the country.”

    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
