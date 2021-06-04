Discounts up to Rs 1.10 lakh on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kiger in June 2021

Select Renault dealers in India are offering a range of discounts across the product portfolio this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, loyalty bonus, and discounts on online bookings.

The RXZ 1.3-turbo, RXS 1.5 NA, and the RXZ 1.5 NA variants of the Renault Duster are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The RXS variant of the SUV receives an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000. The Kiger is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of five years or 1 lakh kilometres for existing Renault owners.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on online booking via the Renault app. The RXT and RXZ variants of the Triber can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on online booking via the Renault app. The Kwid, Triber, and Duster are also available with an additional loyalty bonus of up to Rs 20,000, valid only for existing Renault car owners.