CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai announces Covid-19 support initiatives for employees

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    449 Views
    Hyundai announces Covid-19 support initiatives for employees

    - Vaccination drive and insurance cover for all employees and their families

    - Exclusive 50 beds ward and 20 oxygen-supported beds for all employees

    Hyundai Motor India has resumed its plant operations from 31 May, 2021. The production activity will be conducted in two shifts adhering to all the safety guidelines laid down by the Tamil Nadu state government. In addition to this, the carmaker also has several pandemic support initiatives for its employees that include vaccination drive, insurance cover, special paid leave benefit, and compensation benefits. 

    Front View

    With the support of nearby hospitals, the car manufacturer has arranged an in-house vaccination camp for its employees, dependents, and personnel. The insurance cover earlier limited to the employees is now extended to all the dependent family members as well. An additional paid leave in case of workman affected with Covid-19 has also been announced. Effective from 1 April, 2021, Hyundai has declared higher bonus and increments for employees and contract workers. 

    To ensure the well-being of its employees, the brand has initiated numerous programs such as a 24/7 help desk to provide Covid-19 health care, distributing immunity and safety kits, interest-free loan of up to Rs3 lakh, and mandatory RT-PCR test for all new recruits. Hyundai has also partnered with Saveetha hospital to set up Covid-19 ward with 50 beds for the exclusive use of their employees. 

    Front View

    Commenting on employees’ centric measures, Stephen Sudhakar, Sr. Vice President & Unit Head – People Strategy and Business Support, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai is built on the strong foundation of a value system which defines our ultimate purpose and encourages us to achieve our goals. As the country continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working to do our part by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees. We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the state and supporting the communities for an early recovery.  We remain hopeful and confident that together we can overcome this crisis, and will continue to play our part in the solidarity to fight COVID-19.”

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault hikes prices up to Rs 39,030 of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 1.10 lakh on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kiger in June 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.08 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai announces Covid-19 support initiatives for employees