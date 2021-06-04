Hyundai announces Covid-19 support initiatives for employees

- Vaccination drive and insurance cover for all employees and their families

- Exclusive 50 beds ward and 20 oxygen-supported beds for all employees

Hyundai Motor India has resumed its plant operations from 31 May, 2021. The production activity will be conducted in two shifts adhering to all the safety guidelines laid down by the Tamil Nadu state government. In addition to this, the carmaker also has several pandemic support initiatives for its employees that include vaccination drive, insurance cover, special paid leave benefit, and compensation benefits.

With the support of nearby hospitals, the car manufacturer has arranged an in-house vaccination camp for its employees, dependents, and personnel. The insurance cover earlier limited to the employees is now extended to all the dependent family members as well. An additional paid leave in case of workman affected with Covid-19 has also been announced. Effective from 1 April, 2021, Hyundai has declared higher bonus and increments for employees and contract workers.

To ensure the well-being of its employees, the brand has initiated numerous programs such as a 24/7 help desk to provide Covid-19 health care, distributing immunity and safety kits, interest-free loan of up to Rs3 lakh, and mandatory RT-PCR test for all new recruits. Hyundai has also partnered with Saveetha hospital to set up Covid-19 ward with 50 beds for the exclusive use of their employees.

Commenting on employees’ centric measures, Stephen Sudhakar, Sr. Vice President & Unit Head – People Strategy and Business Support, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai is built on the strong foundation of a value system which defines our ultimate purpose and encourages us to achieve our goals. As the country continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working to do our part by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees. We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the state and supporting the communities for an early recovery. We remain hopeful and confident that together we can overcome this crisis, and will continue to play our part in the solidarity to fight COVID-19.”