CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault hikes prices up to Rs 39,030 of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    579 Views
    Renault hikes prices up to Rs 39,030 of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber

    - Renault Kiger receives the highest price hike

    - Price revision lowest for the Kwid

    Renault India has hiked the prices of its entire model lineup consisting of the Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster. The escalated prices are effective from 1 June, 2021. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

    The Renault Triber was updated a few months back with a handful of feature additions and a dual-tone paint scheme. The base RXE trim is now expensive by Rs 20,000 and is available with a price tag of Rs 5.50 lakh. Other trims – RXL, RXT, RXZ, and RXZ dual-tone receive a uniform hike of Rs 13,200. The Triber MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 71bhp and 96Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit. 

    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

    The Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and can be had in RXE, RXS, and RXZ variants. All the trims are now costlier by Rs 13,050. 

    The Kwid is one of the highest-selling models in the brand’s portfolio. The Std, RXE, RXL, and RXT variants of the 0.8-litre version get a price revision of Rs 13,900 while the ex-showroom price of the Neotech RXL variant is now up by Rs 7,095. Coming to the 1.0-litre petrol guise, the RXL manual, RXT Opt, RXT AMT Opt, and RXL AMT are now dearer by Rs 9,000. The special Neotech edition that is offered in RXL trim in both manual and AMT gearbox is now expensive by Rs 7,095. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new sibling in the family is the Kiger SUV that was launched in the country in February this year. Getting a price rise in May, this is the second time the compact SUV gets revised prices. The amount of increase varies depending upon the variant. However, the sum ranges between Rs 3,090 to Rs 39,030. To know the new variant-wise prices of the Kiger, click here.

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 3.31 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet outsells Tata Nexon in May 2021
     Next 
    Hyundai announces Covid-19 support initiatives for employees

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.92 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault hikes prices up to Rs 39,030 of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber