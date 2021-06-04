Renault hikes prices up to Rs 39,030 of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber

- Renault Kiger receives the highest price hike

- Price revision lowest for the Kwid

Renault India has hiked the prices of its entire model lineup consisting of the Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster. The escalated prices are effective from 1 June, 2021. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

The Renault Triber was updated a few months back with a handful of feature additions and a dual-tone paint scheme. The base RXE trim is now expensive by Rs 20,000 and is available with a price tag of Rs 5.50 lakh. Other trims – RXL, RXT, RXZ, and RXZ dual-tone receive a uniform hike of Rs 13,200. The Triber MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 71bhp and 96Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT unit.

The Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and can be had in RXE, RXS, and RXZ variants. All the trims are now costlier by Rs 13,050.

The Kwid is one of the highest-selling models in the brand’s portfolio. The Std, RXE, RXL, and RXT variants of the 0.8-litre version get a price revision of Rs 13,900 while the ex-showroom price of the Neotech RXL variant is now up by Rs 7,095. Coming to the 1.0-litre petrol guise, the RXL manual, RXT Opt, RXT AMT Opt, and RXL AMT are now dearer by Rs 9,000. The special Neotech edition that is offered in RXL trim in both manual and AMT gearbox is now expensive by Rs 7,095.

The new sibling in the family is the Kiger SUV that was launched in the country in February this year. Getting a price rise in May, this is the second time the compact SUV gets revised prices. The amount of increase varies depending upon the variant. However, the sum ranges between Rs 3,090 to Rs 39,030. To know the new variant-wise prices of the Kiger, click here.