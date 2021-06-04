Kia Sonet outsells Tata Nexon in May 2021

- Kia Sonet emerges as the bestseller in the compact SUV segment in May 2021 with 6,627-unit sales

- Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue claim second and third rank with 6,439 units and 4,840-unit sales respectively

Kia India, relatively a new brand in the country holds the fourth rank in terms of cumulative sales in May 2021. Moreover, the South Korean car manufacturer has also registered its highest-ever monthly share of 10.7 per cent last month, since its launch in India. Of the total 11,050 units sold by Kia India last month, 6,627-unit sales were from the Sonet. Interestingly, the Kia Sonet has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in May 2021 and is also the third highest-selling model in the country last month.

Kia Sonet has outsold Tata Nexon by 188 units, wherein the Nexon registered 6,439-unit sales in May 2021. Hyundai Venue holds the third rank in the sub-four metre segment with 4,840-unit sales in India last month. Earlier in May, Kia introduced the updated Sonet in India with a new logo and feature updates. To learn more about the top 10 highlights of the 2021 Sonet, click here.

Mechanically, the updated Kia Sonet continues to be powered by existing petrol and diesel options. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission to generate 81bhp and 115Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit produces 117bhp and 172Nm. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit generates 99bhp and 240Nm and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (AT generates 113bhp/250Nm).