Jeep Commander teased again; to make global debut soon

Jeep is prepping for the global premiere of the upcoming three-row SUV in the Brazilian market. Christened as the ‘Commander’, the carmaker has teased the SUV again ahead of an official unveil in the coming months.

Earlier codenamed as ‘H6’, the Commander has been spotted on several occasions undergoing testing on foreign lands. Likely to be placed above the Compass, the Commander will adopt the styling bits from the younger sibling with an extended length to accommodate the third-row seats. As seen in the teaser image, the exterior will sport the signature seven-box front grille that is likely to get LED headlamps on either side. The rear will get split LED tail lamps with a three horizontal struts graphic design.

Other design details have not been disclosed by the carmaker. However, based on the previous sightings, it will get wider rear doors, roof rails, square-shaped wheel arches, and more.

The interior and feature specifics are still under wraps and will only be known at a future date. However, we expect it to get features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software, electrically adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery. Power could be sourced from a 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass tweaked to produce higher power figures.

The Commander is definitely on Jeep’s India plans. Recently, the brand launched the Compass facelift and the made-in-India Wrangler in the country. Both the models are produced locally at Jeep’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.