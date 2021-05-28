CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Commander teased again; to make global debut soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    114 Views
    Jeep Commander teased again; to make global debut soon

    - Likely to make global debut in the coming months

    - Expected to be launched in India by the end of 2021

    Jeep is prepping for the global premiere of the upcoming three-row SUV in the Brazilian market. Christened as the ‘Commander’, the carmaker has teased the SUV again ahead of an official unveil in the coming months. 

    Front View

    Earlier codenamed as ‘H6’, the Commander has been spotted on several occasions undergoing testing on foreign lands. Likely to be placed above the Compass, the Commander will adopt the styling bits from the younger sibling with an extended length to accommodate the third-row seats. As seen in the teaser image, the exterior will sport the signature seven-box front grille that is likely to get LED headlamps on either side. The rear will get split LED tail lamps with a three horizontal struts graphic design. 

    Other design details have not been disclosed by the carmaker. However, based on the previous sightings, it will get wider rear doors, roof rails, square-shaped wheel arches, and more.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The interior and feature specifics are still under wraps and will only be known at a future date. However, we expect it to get features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software, electrically adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery. Power could be sourced from a 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass tweaked to produce higher power figures.

    The Commander is definitely on Jeep’s India plans. Recently, the brand launched the Compass facelift and the made-in-India Wrangler in the country. Both the models are produced locally at Jeep’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. 

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Image
    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ford to invest in EV battery development; introduces Blue Oval Intelligence

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Commander teased again; to make global debut soon