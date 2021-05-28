CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford to invest in EV battery development; introduces Blue Oval Intelligence

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    392 Views
    Ford to invest in EV battery development; introduces Blue Oval Intelligence

    - The carmaker to invest 30 billion USD on electrification

    Ford and SK Innovation form a joint venture - Blue Oval 

    Ford has laid a plan to accelerate electric vehicle development. The strategy includes a joint venture, named Blue Oval with SK Innovation which will focus on manufacturing battery cells and an array of EV equipment for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The car manufacturer aims to spend 30 billion USD on electric vehicles, especially on battery advancement.

    The company has lately organised a Capital Markets Day event. On this occasion, the American carmaker announced a new strategy, titled Ford+. With this new approach, the carmaker promises to emphasise “always-on” customer-centric services and provide advanced universal connected car technology in its cars.

    Front Logo

    Besides, Ford introduced a new lithium-ion battery series, called IonBoost. The IonBoost battery series will have two variants - IonBoost lithium-ion and IonBoost Pro lithium-iron Phosphate. Ford also said that it is working on a “unique cell with special chemistry and Ford’s own battery control algorithm” that it will use in trucks and SUVs. Meanwhile, under the electrification strategy, Ford intends to have a 40 percent share of electric vehicles globally by 2030.

    CEO Jim Farley said that we are investing in solid-state battery research and development. “We believe production feasible solid-state batteries are within reach in this decade, delivering better range and lower cost for our customers.” He added.

    Dashboard

    Moreover, the company also presented Blue Oval Intelligence - a modern and cloud-based platform for the infotainment system and connected services across all Ford and Lincoln products. Ford expects to have over 1 million vehicles on road fitted with this piece of technology which will receive software over-the-air updates too. It also aims to equip 33 million cars with the latest Blue Oval Intelligence by 2028.

    Dashboard

    Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning are examples of Blue Oval Intelligence. There is an enormous 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and a host of Google applications. It has an Alexa voice assistant built-in too. A smartphone app also enables remote operations via Blue Oval Intelligence.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Commander teased again; to make global debut soon
     Next 
    Top 5 powerful petrol compact SUVs in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford to invest in EV battery development; introduces Blue Oval Intelligence