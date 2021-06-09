CarWale
    New Skoda Octavia variant details and features revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Skoda Octavia is offered in two variants across five colours

    - The model will be launched in India later this week

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this week, Skoda Auto India has revealed the details of the fourth-generation Octavia. The model will be available in two variants including Style and L&K.

    Skoda New Octavia Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be offered in five colours that include Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. Exterior highlights of the model include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, all LED lighting, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

    Skoda New Octavia Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming Skoda Octavia comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, shift-by-wire technology, electric parking brake, dual-zone climate control, powered tail-gate, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-tone beige and black upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, 12 speaker Canton-sourced music system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and dual USB Type-C charging ports. The model receives safety features in the form of eight airbags, ABS, EBD, MBA, HBA, ESC, MKB, ASR, EDL, driver fatigue alert, and adaptive headlamps.

    Skoda New Octavia Dashboard

    Powering the new-gen Skoda Octavia is a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

    Skoda New Octavia Image
    Skoda New Octavia
    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
