2021 Skoda Octavia: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India will launch the new Octavia in the country tomorrow. The company has revealed that deliveries of the model are also scheduled to commence later this week. The fourth-gen Octavia was globally unveiled back in November 2019.
The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be available with a sole engine option that is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.
The upcoming Skoda Octavia will be offered in five colours including Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. Customers can choose between two variants that include Style and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the sedan.
New Octavia Style
17-inch alloy wheels
Ambient lighting
LED headlamps
Puddle lamps
Front seat-belt reminder
ABS with EBD
ESC
EBD
MKB
HHC
HBA
ASR
EDS
TPMS
Electric parking brake
Park Distance Control
Dual front airbags
Curtain airbags at the front and rear
Side airbags at the front
12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function
Shift-by-wire technology
Height-adjustable front centre arm-rest
Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders
Beige leather upholstery
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Eight speaker music system
Dual-zone climate control
Adjustable rear AC vents
Virtual cockpit
Cruise control
Automatic wipers
Automatic LED headlamps
Two Type-C USB charging sockets in centre console
12V power socket in the luggage compartment
Cooled glove-box
New Octavia L&K
Aluminum pedals
Adaptive LED headlamps
Side airbags at the rear
Fatigue alert
Virtual boot release pedal
Electrically operated tailgate
12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function
Canton-sourced 11 speaker music system
Sun visors for rear windows and rear windscreen
Wireless charger
Hands-free parking
Two Type-C USB charging sockets in the rear centre console
One Type-C USB charging socket in IRVM