    2021 Skoda Octavia: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Auto India will launch the new Octavia in the country tomorrow. The company has revealed that deliveries of the model are also scheduled to commence later this week. The fourth-gen Octavia was globally unveiled back in November 2019.

    The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be available with a sole engine option that is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    The upcoming Skoda Octavia will be offered in five colours including Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. Customers can choose between two variants that include Style and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the sedan.

    New Octavia Style

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Ambient lighting

    LED headlamps

    Puddle lamps

    Front seat-belt reminder

    ABS with EBD

    ESC

    EBD

    MKB

    HHC

    HBA

    ASR

    EDS

    TPMS

    Electric parking brake

    Park Distance Control

    Dual front airbags

    Curtain airbags at the front and rear

    Side airbags at the front

    12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function

    Shift-by-wire technology

    Height-adjustable front centre arm-rest

    Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders

    Beige leather upholstery

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Eight speaker music system

    Dual-zone climate control

    Adjustable rear AC vents

    Virtual cockpit

    Cruise control

    Automatic wipers

    Automatic LED headlamps

    Two Type-C USB charging sockets in centre console

    12V power socket in the luggage compartment

    Cooled glove-box

    New Octavia L&K

    Aluminum pedals

    Adaptive LED headlamps

    Side airbags at the rear

    Fatigue alert

    Virtual boot release pedal

    Electrically operated tailgate

    12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function

    Canton-sourced 11 speaker music system

    Sun visors for rear windows and rear windscreen

    Wireless charger

    Hands-free parking

    Two Type-C USB charging sockets in the rear centre console

    One Type-C USB charging socket in IRVM

