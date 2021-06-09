2021 Skoda Octavia: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India will launch the new Octavia in the country tomorrow. The company has revealed that deliveries of the model are also scheduled to commence later this week. The fourth-gen Octavia was globally unveiled back in November 2019.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will be available with a sole engine option that is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

The upcoming Skoda Octavia will be offered in five colours including Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown. Customers can choose between two variants that include Style and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the sedan.

New Octavia Style

17-inch alloy wheels

Ambient lighting

LED headlamps

Puddle lamps

Front seat-belt reminder

ABS with EBD

ESC

EBD

MKB

HHC

HBA

ASR

EDS

TPMS

Electric parking brake

Park Distance Control

Dual front airbags

Curtain airbags at the front and rear

Side airbags at the front

12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function

Shift-by-wire technology

Height-adjustable front centre arm-rest

Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders

Beige leather upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Eight speaker music system

Dual-zone climate control

Adjustable rear AC vents

Virtual cockpit

Cruise control

Automatic wipers

Automatic LED headlamps

Two Type-C USB charging sockets in centre console

12V power socket in the luggage compartment

Cooled glove-box

New Octavia L&K

Aluminum pedals

Adaptive LED headlamps

Side airbags at the rear

Fatigue alert

Virtual boot release pedal

Electrically operated tailgate

12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function

Canton-sourced 11 speaker music system

Sun visors for rear windows and rear windscreen

Wireless charger

Hands-free parking

Two Type-C USB charging sockets in the rear centre console

One Type-C USB charging socket in IRVM