    Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant coming soon; details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Hyundai Creta SX Executive trim will be a petrol-only offering

    - The new Creta SX Executive is based on the SX variant

    A new document leaked on the web suggests that Hyundai India will add a new variant in the Creta lineup soon. The leaked document reveals that the new variant, to be called SX Executive, will be based on the SX variant of the SUV.

    Compared to the SX variant, the new Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant will miss out on features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, BlueLink connectivity, chrome door handles, Arkamys music system, driver rear view monitor, and voice recognition.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    An interesting fact of the upcoming Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant is that though it misses out on a music system, the model will continue to be available with steering-mounted audio controls, a USB port, Bluetooth mic, and a shark-fin antenna. The company will be offering audio equipment as an accessory that can be installed at the dealership level.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant will be offered exclusively with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be the only transmission on offer. The leaked document adds that the new variant will be priced Rs 78,800 lower than the SX variant that it is based on. We are awaiting an official price announcement. Stay tuned for updates.

