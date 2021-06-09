CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra produces 11,725 passenger vehicles in May 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    223 Views
    Mahindra produces 11,725 passenger vehicles in May 2021

    - 516 units of the KUV100 NXT and 641 units of the XUV500 produced

    - 1,955 commercial vehicles manufactured

    Mahindra & Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of May 2021. The Indian car manufacturer produced a total of 13,680 vehicles in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles.

    Action

    In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero Power Plus. These vehicles have accounted for 11,725 units in the total figure. A total of 1,431 units of the Thar SUV (petrol and diesel), 1,599 units of the XUV300, and 1,530 units of the Scorpio were built last month. Meanwhile, 1,955 commercial vehicles were manufactured in May 2021. 

    The Indian automaker sold a total of 8,004 units in the previous month with Bolero, Thar, and Scorpio being the key contributors to the overall sales. For our detailed sales report for May 2021, click here.

    Mahindra is also gearing up for the launch of the XUV700 that is expected to happen in the coming months. The XUV700 will supersede the existing XUV500 and will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains. You can read more about the XUV700 here.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    McLaren range debuts in India; prices start at Rs 3.72 crore
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant coming soon; details leaked

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    ₹ 2.43 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.43 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.56 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra produces 11,725 passenger vehicles in May 2021