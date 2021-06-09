Mahindra produces 11,725 passenger vehicles in May 2021

- 516 units of the KUV100 NXT and 641 units of the XUV500 produced

- 1,955 commercial vehicles manufactured

Mahindra & Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of May 2021. The Indian car manufacturer produced a total of 13,680 vehicles in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero Power Plus. These vehicles have accounted for 11,725 units in the total figure. A total of 1,431 units of the Thar SUV (petrol and diesel), 1,599 units of the XUV300, and 1,530 units of the Scorpio were built last month. Meanwhile, 1,955 commercial vehicles were manufactured in May 2021.

The Indian automaker sold a total of 8,004 units in the previous month with Bolero, Thar, and Scorpio being the key contributors to the overall sales. For our detailed sales report for May 2021, click here.

Mahindra is also gearing up for the launch of the XUV700 that is expected to happen in the coming months. The XUV700 will supersede the existing XUV500 and will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains. You can read more about the XUV700 here.