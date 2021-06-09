CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai Alcazar bookings open at Rs 25,000

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    623 Views
    India-bound Hyundai Alcazar bookings open at Rs 25,000

    - To be available in 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine option

    - Both the engines will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic option

    - Offers several first-in-segment and best-in-segment features 

    - To be available in both six seat and seven seat configuration

    Post much wait, Hyundai dealers in India have finally started accepting booking the Alcazar SUV against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The upcoming Alcazar SUV will be available in both six and seven seater configurations. The SUV offers several first-in-segment features and can be had in either a petrol or a diesel engine option. Moreover, the Alcazar SUV also marks Hyundai debut in the seven-seat segment in India.

    Left Side View

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Alcazar is powered by a third-generation Nu 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 157bhp and 171Nm of torque at 4,5000, while the diesel U2 1.5 VGT engine generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750 rpm. Both the engines can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport to meet different driving needs at all times. Moreover, the vehicle also offers three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud. 

    Dashboard

    Some of the first-in-segment features include a 10.25-inch multi display digital cluster, Bose premium sound system (eight speakers), auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, side foot step, rear window sunshade, front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder, IT device holder and much more. Additionally, the vehicle offers best-in-segment features, such as - longest wheelbase at 2,760 mm, 64 colours ambient lighting, eight-way power driver seat and more. We have already driven the prototype. To learn more about the Alcazar, watch the following video. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
