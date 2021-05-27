Skoda Auto India extends warranty, service schedules, and RSA

- Skoda extends validity of warranty and service schedules up to 31 July, 2021

- RSA-related services will now be valid up to 30 June, 2021

Earlier this month, Skoda Auto India announced an extension on the validity of its service schedules due to the ongoing lockdown in multiple regions across the country, details of which are available here. The announcement was made on the brand's social media channels.

The Czech automobile marquee has widened the scope of this extension by adding warranty and RSA to the list. According to the company, the warranty, scheduled services, and SuperCare Maintenance plans which were due to expire between April and June, will be valid up to 31 July, 2021. Meanwhile, roadside assistance policies due to expire between April and May have been extended up to 30 June, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Our priority at Skoda Auto India is to provide continued support to our customers during such unprecedented times. Hence, we have decided to extend our warranty, scheduled maintenance services, and SuperCare Maintenance Plans, which were due between April and June, to 31 July 2021. We are also extending our roadside assistance policies, which would otherwise expire between April and May, until 30 June 2021.”