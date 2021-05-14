Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group to donate one million euros to battle coronavirus in India

- In-kind and monetary donations to be made

- Skoda has two production facilities in Maharashtra

Skoda Auto along with Volkswagen Group have pledged to donate a total of one million euros to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The amount will consist of in-kind and financial donations to improve the worsening situation in the country.

The support will further include procurement and supply of medical consumables and equipment like oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks. The brand’s purchasing and logistics department has been working relentlessly to acquire the relief supplies at short notice and deliver them to the crisis region as quickly as possible. The local distribution is further expected to be handled by the Indian Red Cross.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL), said, “The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to extreme stress on the healthcare facilities in India. ŠKODA AUTO’s generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected.”