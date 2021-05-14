CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander - Top 4 accessories

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    6 Views
    2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander - Top 4 accessories

    Isuzu has caught quite some attention with the BS6 models of the D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander. The latter is an entry-level version, and of course, cheaper than the premium top-spec trims of the pick-up. Yet, both these variants benefit from different accessories officially offered by the carmaker, and here are the top four of them.

    1. Protective equipment

    Front Bumper

    With the 4x4 capability of this pick-up, it’s most likely the vehicle will go through uncharted territory. And so to protect this vehicle from potential damage from off-roading, Isuzu has designed some accessories like a front bumper guard, engine hood protector, and even door visors to not let the water seep into the cabin. All of these are authorised for use and do not cause any safety concerns or attract any penalty from the RTO.

    Grille

    2. Truck bed accessories

    Rear View

    The USP of these pick-up trucks is their long and wide bed to house all of your cargo needs. And to personalise it there's a long list of accessories namely a bed liner over and under rail, D-box with spoiler, sports bar, hard lid without sports bar, and even a canopy with room lamp. Then, there's even a cargo bike carrier, cargo divider, cargo net, and a rails crew.

    Rear View

    3. Interior enhancements

    Front Row Seats

    Likewise, there are a handful of accessories to spruce up its cabin as well. Different seat covers are on offer and one can even purchase door sills specially designed for these pick-ups.

    Driver Side Front Door Pocket

    4. Chrome accents

    Isuzu D-Max Headlight

    No list of equipment or accessory package is complete without the addition of chrome accessories, and Isuzu is also catering the same. Though this is not an exhaustive list like other add-ons, customers can opt for some chrome embellishments like a headlamp garnish, a rear combi lamp guard, and a tailgate ornament.

    Rear Door Handle

    The pricing of these official accessories isn’t listed on the company’s website as of now and hence, in order to know the exact figures and their availability, we advise you to visit your nearest Isuzu dealership.

    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Auto and Volkswagen Group to donate one million euros to battle coronavirus in India

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 16.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander - Top 4 accessories