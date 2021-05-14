2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander - Top 4 accessories

Isuzu has caught quite some attention with the BS6 models of the D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander. The latter is an entry-level version, and of course, cheaper than the premium top-spec trims of the pick-up. Yet, both these variants benefit from different accessories officially offered by the carmaker, and here are the top four of them.

1. Protective equipment

With the 4x4 capability of this pick-up, it’s most likely the vehicle will go through uncharted territory. And so to protect this vehicle from potential damage from off-roading, Isuzu has designed some accessories like a front bumper guard, engine hood protector, and even door visors to not let the water seep into the cabin. All of these are authorised for use and do not cause any safety concerns or attract any penalty from the RTO.

2. Truck bed accessories

The USP of these pick-up trucks is their long and wide bed to house all of your cargo needs. And to personalise it there's a long list of accessories namely a bed liner over and under rail, D-box with spoiler, sports bar, hard lid without sports bar, and even a canopy with room lamp. Then, there's even a cargo bike carrier, cargo divider, cargo net, and a rails crew.

3. Interior enhancements

Likewise, there are a handful of accessories to spruce up its cabin as well. Different seat covers are on offer and one can even purchase door sills specially designed for these pick-ups.

4. Chrome accents

No list of equipment or accessory package is complete without the addition of chrome accessories, and Isuzu is also catering the same. Though this is not an exhaustive list like other add-ons, customers can opt for some chrome embellishments like a headlamp garnish, a rear combi lamp guard, and a tailgate ornament.

The pricing of these official accessories isn’t listed on the company’s website as of now and hence, in order to know the exact figures and their availability, we advise you to visit your nearest Isuzu dealership.