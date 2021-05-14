2021 Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition - Now in pictures

It's more than 80 years now that Jeep has granted its SUV owners all the power and capability required to drive their vehicle on the road or take it off-road. To further fuel this and celebrate this historic journey, the carmaker is offering a special edition of its latest iteration of the Compass in India. Here's a picture gallery of this limited-edition model boasting some unique features.

Do note, the carmaker hasn't really furnished it with added off-road equipment as such, but just cosmetic changes and exclusive badging to commemorate its anniversary.

Jeep has only revamped some of the components without compromising on the popular design of the Compass SUV. A special badge is one such addition to this 80th Anniversary Edition.

Then, this limited-edition model features body-coloured bumper cladding, side cladding, and wheel arches, unlike other Compass variants that have a black exterior cladding.

Another change comes in the form of grey coloured ORVMs to add to the appeal. These are not body-coloured or black as seen on most other trims of the 2021 model of the Jeep Compass.

And to match this, the alloy wheels also feature a granite crystal finish. Though its design pattern is similar to other Compass variants, this set gives it an exclusive look that prospective buyers seek.

Inside, the only change is that the interior of this 80th Anniversary Edition is completely covered in black. Meanwhile, the other Compass trims feature a dual-tone interior.

That said, the absence of very exclusive equipment shouldn't irk many buyers, as this might still make it worth the investment for some potential buyers looking for unique styling and badging.