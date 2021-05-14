CarWale
    MG Motor India donates 200 sustainable beds via Credihealth to support COVID-19 affected patients

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The beds will be available to hospitals and isolation centres over the Credihealth platform

    - Credihealth will offer these beds on a first-come-first-serve basis

    MG Motor India has donated 200 sustainable beds to the COVID-19 affected people with the support of Credihealth. The latter is an online healthcare platform to help people search for doctors and hospitals across India. Credihealth has recently launched a COVID helpline for asymptomatic and mild covid patients.

    The beds, according to Morris Garages India, are built using hard cardboard material and have a waterproof coating on them. They are also completely biodegradable. The carmaker will be procuring these beds from a Gujarat-based company, namely Aryan Paper Mills. Since 2020, Aryan Mills has provided these beds to the Indian Army, Bombay Municipal Corporation, and the Indian Navy.

    Under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, the MG recently joined hands with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat and supported the brand to increase the production of oxygen by 15 per cent per hour within a week of the partnership. It aims to increase these numbers to 50 per cent soon. Meanwhile, the Hector ambulances continue to serve doctors and medical staff in their service to the nation. At the same time, it is providing free vaccination to its employees and is focused on facilitating the same along with its dealerships as well.

