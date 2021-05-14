CarWale
    Mahindra announces extension of warranty period till 31 July, 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Pertains to vehicles whose warranty is ending between 1 April and 31 May, 2021

    - Applicable for the entire range

    Mahindra has announced an extension of warranty for all its SUV owners that is due to expire between 1 April to 31 May, 2021. The company states that the warranty on the vehicles has been auto-extended till 31 July, 2021. This applies to the entire range of vehicles offered by the carmaker. 

    The Indian automaker recently revealed its EV plans for the coming years. Aiming for 30 to 50 per cent EV readiness by 2025-2030, the KUV100 and XUV300 will be the first models to go electric. To know more about it, click here.

    Meanwhile, the company has also rolled out several discount offers this month on the XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero, and Marazzo, more details of which can be read here.

    In another news, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the much-awaited XUV700. Post the launch of the XUV700, the brand is also expected to bring in the new generation of the Scorpio (codenamed Z101). If speculations are to be believed, the current-generation XUV500 will be temporarily discontinued after the introduction of the XUV700 successor and could make its comeback as a five-seat SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier

    Mahindra Thar
