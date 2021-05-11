CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, and XUV300 in May 2021

    Jay Shah

    - XUV500 offered with the highest discount

    - No benefits on the new Thar

    Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its models this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, accessories, and corporate benefit. 

    The compact SUV from the Indian carmaker’s stable, the XUV300 receives a range of benefits in May 2021. For the petrol versions, the W6 trim gets a cash discount of Rs 2,500 while the higher W8 and W8 (O) can be had with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 each. For the diesel powertrains, the W4, W8, and W8 (O) are available with a cash discount of Rs 4,825 and the W6 is offered with Rs 10,000 cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, and complimentary accessories worth Rs 5,000 are standard for all the variants. 

    The Scorpio can be bought this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories worth up to Rs 10,000. The Bolero attracts Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 as cash discount and exchange bonus, respectively. Also, on offer is Rs 4,000 corporate discount and an additional fourth-year warranty.

    The Marazzo MPV is also up for grabs with offers such as a cash discount of Rs 20,000 (M2 variant), Rs 15,000 (M4 and M6 variant), an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The XUV500 is available with the highest discounts that include Rs 36,800 cash discount, complimentary accessories worth Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and Rs 9,000 as a corporate discount. 

    There are no offers on the new Thar. All the offers are applicable only up to 31 May, 2021. 

    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.96 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
