    Hyundai Creta E variant with reduced features arrives at dealer yard

    Jay Shah

    - E variant to loose electrically adjustable ORVMs

    - No mechanical changes anticipated

    Hyundai India is all set to follow the footsteps of its Korean cousin by rejigging the variants of its mid-size SUV – Creta. While the leaked brochure details of the updated Creta can be read here, multiple units of the base ‘E’ variant have already started to arrive at the dealerships. 

    Presently, the E variant is offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. While the 2021 model is expected to gain no additional equipment, it will lose out on a few handy features. The electrically adjustable ORVMs will be swapped for manual ones whereas the turn indicators will now be repositioned and mounted on the front side fenders. These changes are now evident in the spy shots leaked on the web. 

    Other changes on this low-spec variant are the omission of a luggage lamp and passenger seatback pockets. The other variants in the Creta line-up – EX, S, SX, and SX (O) will retain the existing features and receive extra add-ons such as nano paint application on the dashboard, over-the-air map updates, remote engine start with smart key, and new voice commands. 

    Mechanically, the Creta will continue to be offered with a set of three engines. A 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol will be available with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox while the diesel can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. However, the seven-speed DCT unit is limited to the turbo-petrol guise only.

    We expect Hyundai to launch the updated Creta soon in the coming weeks. While the carmaker has recently hiked the prices of all the models, the MY2021 Creta would witness a second revision in its ex-showroom prices. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

     Previous 
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander: Variants explained
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, and XUV300 in May 2021

