    Hyundai Creta to get revised feature list soon; details leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    764 Views
    - Hyundai Creta top variants to get OTA updates and new voice commands

     The base variant of the model will see the removal of select features

    Hyundai India is all set to rejig the feature list of its popular seller, the Creta. According to a set of images leaked on the web, the base variant will see a few features being eliminated while all other variants will receive feature enhancements.

    Based on the leaked images, the E variant of the Hyundai Creta will no longer come equipped with features such as electrically adjustable ORVMs, turn indicators on ORVMs, luggage lamp, and the passenger seat back pocket. The EX and S variants of the model will receive wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    The SX and SX(O) variants of the Hyundai Creta will get a remote engine start function with smart key, soft paint finish on the dashboard, and an array of connectivity enhancements such as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, welcome greetings, and new voice commands.

    As a part of a connectivity enhancements, the Hyundai Creta will get new voice commands such as contact number information, POI search, power window control for the driver side, and details about sports matches. The welcome greetings will include gestures like “Hi, Good Morning, have a super and awesome day”, “Hi, Good Afternoon, have a wonderful day”, and “Hi, have a great evening, and don’t forget to wear the seatbelt”.

    There will be no changes to the engine and transmission options, hence the Hyundai Creta will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
