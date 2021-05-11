CarWale
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Isuzu Motors India launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in the country yesterday, with prices starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model receives an updated engine that complies with the new emission norms, as well as new variants to choose from.

    Under the hood of the updated Isuzu D-Max range is a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. 

    The BS6 Isuzu D-Max range is available in seven colours such as Nautilus Blue, Red Spinal Mica, Sapphire Blue Mica, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, Black Mica, and White Solid. The D-Max V-Cross is offered in an additional shade of Silky White Pearl. The model is available in three variants that include D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z, and V-Cross Z Prestige. The following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 D-Max range.

    BS6 D-Max Hi-Lander (2WD MT)

    Dark Grey grille and ORVMs

    Body-coloured door handles

    Blacked-out B-pillar

    16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    AC vents with Glossy Black finish

    Six-way manually adjustable driver seat

    Adjustable head-rests

    Fabric upholstery seats

    Four speaker music system

    Second-row seat with 60:40 split function

    Two power outlets

    Three USB ports

    Auto power down windows

    Gear shift indicator

    ABS with EBD and BA

    Dual airbags

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z (2WD AT, 4WD MT)

    Bi-LED projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED tail lights

    18-inch gun-metal alloy wheels

    Black fabric seats

    Automatic climate control

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Rear view camera with sensors

    Rear defogger

    Shift-on-fly 4WD system (4WD variant only)

    BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD, AT)

    Front fog lights

    AC vents adjustment knob finish

    Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat

    Dual-tone Brown and Grey leather seats

    Steering-mounted controls

    Anti-pinch auto-down power windows

    Side and curtain airbags

    ESC, TCS, and HDC

    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
