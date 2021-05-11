BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander: Variants explained

Isuzu Motors India launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in the country yesterday, with prices starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model receives an updated engine that complies with the new emission norms, as well as new variants to choose from.
Under the hood of the updated Isuzu D-Max range is a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.
The BS6 Isuzu D-Max range is available in seven colours such as Nautilus Blue, Red Spinal Mica, Sapphire Blue Mica, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, Black Mica, and White Solid. The D-Max V-Cross is offered in an additional shade of Silky White Pearl. The model is available in three variants that include D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z, and V-Cross Z Prestige. The following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 D-Max range.
BS6 D-Max Hi-Lander (2WD MT)
Dark Grey grille and ORVMs
Body-coloured door handles
Blacked-out B-pillar
16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
AC vents with Glossy Black finish
Six-way manually adjustable driver seat
Adjustable head-rests
Fabric upholstery seats
Four speaker music system
Second-row seat with 60:40 split function
Two power outlets
Three USB ports
Auto power down windows
Gear shift indicator
ABS with EBD and BA
Dual airbags
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z (2WD AT, 4WD MT)
Bi-LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
18-inch gun-metal alloy wheels
Black fabric seats
Automatic climate control
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Rear view camera with sensors
Rear defogger
Shift-on-fly 4WD system (4WD variant only)
BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD, AT)
Front fog lights
AC vents adjustment knob finish
Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat
Dual-tone Brown and Grey leather seats
Steering-mounted controls
Anti-pinch auto-down power windows
Side and curtain airbags
ESC, TCS, and HDC