BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander: Variants explained

Isuzu Motors India launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in the country yesterday, with prices starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model receives an updated engine that complies with the new emission norms, as well as new variants to choose from.

Under the hood of the updated Isuzu D-Max range is a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max range is available in seven colours such as Nautilus Blue, Red Spinal Mica, Sapphire Blue Mica, Galena Grey, Silver Metallic, Black Mica, and White Solid. The D-Max V-Cross is offered in an additional shade of Silky White Pearl. The model is available in three variants that include D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z, and V-Cross Z Prestige. The following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 D-Max range.

BS6 D-Max Hi-Lander (2WD MT)

Dark Grey grille and ORVMs

Body-coloured door handles

Blacked-out B-pillar

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

AC vents with Glossy Black finish

Six-way manually adjustable driver seat

Adjustable head-rests

Fabric upholstery seats

Four speaker music system

Second-row seat with 60:40 split function

Two power outlets

Three USB ports

Auto power down windows

Gear shift indicator

ABS with EBD and BA

Dual airbags

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z (2WD AT, 4WD MT)

Bi-LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch gun-metal alloy wheels

Black fabric seats

Automatic climate control

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Rear view camera with sensors

Rear defogger

Shift-on-fly 4WD system (4WD variant only)

BS6 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD, AT)

Front fog lights

AC vents adjustment knob finish

Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat

Dual-tone Brown and Grey leather seats

Steering-mounted controls

Anti-pinch auto-down power windows

Side and curtain airbags

ESC, TCS, and HDC