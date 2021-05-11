Kia Sonet surpasses Tata Nexon sales in India in April 2021

- Kia Sonet reclaims the third rank in the compact SUV segment with 7,724-unit sales in April 2021

- Tata Nexon slips down to the fourth rank with 6,938-unit sales in India last month

For a while now, Kia’s Sonet and Tata’s Nexon have been competing strongly to claim third place in the list of top-selling compact SUVs in India. Back in April 2021, Kia Sonet outsold Tata Nexon in India to reclaim the third rank in the compact SUV segment.

Kia sold 7,724 units of the Sonet in the country last month, while the Tata Nexon registered 6,938-unit sales. That said, sales for both vehicles have dropped in April 2021 due to the fresh round of lockdown being enforced to fight the second wave of Coronavirus. Back in March 2021, Kia Sonet reported 8,498-unit sales in the country, while Tata Motors sold 8,683 units of the Nexon in India in March, thereby registering a nine per cent and 20 per cent drop in business, respectively.

Kia recently introduced the updated Sonet and the Seltos with a new logo and company slogan. The Sonet has received 10 advancements and revised variant line-up for freshness. To learn more about the top-10 highlights of the Kia Sonet, click here.