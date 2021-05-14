Tata Nexon EV continues to be the bestseller in its segment in India

- Of the total 749 electric vehicle units sold last month, 525-unit sales are from Tata Nexon alone

- Since its launch, the company has sold 4,616 units of the Nexon EV in India

Tata Nexon EV was the bestselling electric vehicle in India in the financial year 2020-21. Moving into the new financial year, the Nexon EV continues to be a strong player in its segment with 525-unit sales in April 2021. Interestingly, the Nexon EV holds a considerable market share in the EV space considering that the EV segment registered a cumulative sales figure of 749 units in India last month. The MG ZS EV takes second place with 156-unit sales last month, followed by the Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona EV with 56 units and 12-unit sales, respectively.

Going by the sales trend, the electric SUVs have emerged as a popular choice among potential customers planning to shift to greener alternatives. The Nexon EV is a preferred choice for customers planning to upgrade to an electric vehicle. Since launch, the company has sold 4,616 units of the Nexon EV in the country. Moreover, the Nexon EV has contributed over 7.5 per cent to the total Nexon model sales in April 2021.