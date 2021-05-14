CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV continues to be the bestseller in its segment in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    676 Views
    Tata Nexon EV continues to be the bestseller in its segment in India

    - Of the total 749 electric vehicle units sold last month, 525-unit sales are from Tata Nexon alone

    - Since its launch, the company has sold 4,616 units of the Nexon EV in India 

    Tata Nexon EV was the bestselling electric vehicle in India in the financial year 2020-21. Moving into the new financial year, the Nexon EV continues to be a strong player in its segment with 525-unit sales in April 2021. Interestingly, the Nexon EV holds a considerable market share in the EV space considering that the EV segment registered a cumulative sales figure of 749 units in India last month. The MG ZS EV takes second place with 156-unit sales last month, followed by the Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona EV with 56 units and 12-unit sales, respectively. 

    Going by the sales trend, the electric SUVs have emerged as a popular choice among potential customers planning to shift to greener alternatives. The Nexon EV is a preferred choice for customers planning to upgrade to an electric vehicle. Since launch, the company has sold 4,616 units of the Nexon EV in the country. Moreover, the Nexon EV has contributed over 7.5 per cent to the total Nexon model sales in April 2021.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Next-gen Kia Sportage likely to be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.66 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV continues to be the bestseller in its segment in India