    Renault India stretches warranty and free service validity till 31 July, 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    295 Views
    Renault India stretches warranty and free service validity till 31 July, 2021

    - Applicable for vehicles with free service and warranty ending between 1 April and 31 May, 2021

    - Services extended till 31 July, 2021

    Renault India has announced an extension on warranty and periodic free service for its customers. This is applicable for patrons whose vehicles’ service and warranty are due to expire between 1 April and 31 May, 2021. These services have been further extended till 31 July, 2021. Apart from that, Renault’s 24x7 roadside assistance continues to ensure continuous support for its customers in case of an emergency. 

    The carmaker has also significantly enhanced its digital capabilities with the introduction of a variety of online services. These include demo through virtual studio, website booking facility with payment option, smart finance calculator, and online loan approval. For added convenience, one can also use tools like the MY Renault App to explore the entire product range.

    The carmaker has also rolled out offers on all its models this month, and you can read the model-wise offer here. The Triber MPV from the French automaker’s stable recently surpassed the 75,000 unit sale milestone. Presently, Renault sells the Kwid, Duster, Triber, and the recently launched Kiger in India. The ex-showroom prices for the Kiger compact SUV were hiked recently, more details of which can be read here.

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 3.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
