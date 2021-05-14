CarWale
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 40,000 in May 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    307 Views
    - Datsun redi-Go attracts benefits up to Rs 40,000

    - All offers are valid only up to 31 May, 2021

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on its entire range of models in the month of May. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offers on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Datsun is also offering an additional bonus of Rs 5,000 based on the Cibil score. 

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000, each. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 31 May, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefits can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

    The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

    The Datsun GO and GO+ share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which has an output of 67bhp and 104Nm of torque. The transmission options available are a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. 

    Datsun GO+ Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.08 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.89 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.82 Lakh

