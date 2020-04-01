Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300: Interior dimensions compared

The compact SUV segment is one of the hotly contested segments in India, with enough and more SUVs vying for the top spot. The segment has seen new entrants like the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300, both of which are developed ground-up to take on established rivals. Now, though these are compact SUVs, interior space is of utmost importance for buyers. Here then, is a comprehensive comparison of the interior dimensions of both these compact SUVs.

Cabin Space – Front

While both the cars measure exactly 3995mm in length, it’s the Mahindra XUV300 that offers more interior space. It offers a max legroom of 850mm at the front, which is 30mm higher than the Hyundai Venue. Similarly, the wider dimensions mean the XUV300 has shoulder room of 1300mm, which is 50mm more than the Venue. Then, the max headroom in the XUV300 is 980mm, while the Venue has to do with 940mm. Even the seating comfort is better in the Mahindra as its seat backrest height measures 650mm, while that in the Venue its 610mm.

Front Row Hyundai Venue Mahindra XUV300 Legroom (max/min) 820/620mm 850/620mm Headroom (max/min) 940mm 980mm Shoulder Room 1250mm 1300mm Backrest Height 610mm 650mm

Cabin Space – Rear

The story at the back, though, is neutral as both SUVs aces each other in some departments. For instance, the longer wheelbase means that the XUV300 has more rear at the rear, which is 60mm higher than the Venue, while the ideal legroom of 740mm is 90mm more than the Korean rival. That said, the Venue offers better seating comfort, both in terms of seat base length and backrest height as well as headroom, which is 50mm more than the XUV300. However, the XUV300 outshines the Venue when it comes to shoulder room, as the Korean is a strict four-seater with a shoulder room of 1220mm.

Second Row Hyundai Venue Mahindra XUV300 Legroom (max/min) 830/600mm 890/620mm Ideal Legroom 650mm 740mm Headroom 970mm 920mm Shoulder Room 1220mm 1250mm Seat Base Length 510mm 490mm Backrest Height 660mm 590mm

Boot Space Capacity

With overall larger dimensions than the Hyundai Venue, one would expect the Mahindra XUV300 to have more luggage space of the two. However, the scenario is completely opposite here. The boot space in the Venue is well-carved out and is taller, wider and deeper than the XUV300. The resultant boot capacity in the Hyundai is 350-litres as against 257-litres in the Mahindra. Even the loading lip height is lower in the Venue at 810mm. So, loading luggage inside the boot is easier in the Hyundai.

Boot Space Hyundai Venue Mahindra XUV300 Length/Width/Height 720/1070/570mm 590/1050/610mm Boot space capacity 350 litres 257 litres Loading Lip Height 810mm 840mm

Conclusion

Overall, the Mahindra XUV300 wins it when it comes to interior space, but not by much. It offers better space at the front and back, but the rear seat comfort is better in the Venue. The biggest let down in the Mahindra is its boot space capacity. So, if you can overlook this shortcoming, the XUV300 is SUV to choose when it comes to interior space.