    Mercedes-AMG One sets Nurburgring lap record

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    229 Views
    Mercedes-AMG One sets Nurburgring lap record

    -         Lap record for road-legal production vehicles as well as supercar category

    -         Maro Engel beats previous record by almost eight seconds

    The Mercedes-AMG One is the new King of the Ring. With an officially measured and notarised time of 6:35.183 minutes around the 20.832 kilometres Nordschleife Nurburgring track, the AMG hypercar has set a new record among road-legal production vehicles as well as in the super sports car category.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the helm was AMG brand ambassador and DTM racing driver Maro Engel who was exactly 7.817 seconds quicker than the previously held record. The One broke the lap record set by the 911 GT2 RS with MR upgrades that went around the German track in 6.38.835 back in June 2021.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    The record-breaking drive took place on October 28, and started at 17:14:31hrs, when Maro Engel took to the track for the last attempt of the day since the track would officially be closed at 17:15hrs. The condition of the track at the end of the day was improving compared to the damp and partly lit areas in some sections earlier in the day. Thus, Maro Engel made the best of the very last attempt and improved his previously-set lap time to the new Ring record.

    Mercedes-Benz Dashboard

    By the time the track was passable for a first fast lap, the team only had an hour in hand. The air and asphalt temperatures were under 20 degrees Celsius. So the permissible fast laps were restricted to four. Mercedes-AMG had brought two Ones to the Ring and both were inspected/documented by TÜV Rheinland to ensure that they were in series production.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    The maximum camber values during the lap record were within the delivery tolerance. Maro Engel chose the ‘Race Plus’ drive mode which meant the ride height was reduced by 37mm at the front and 30mm at the rear axle. The drag reduction system (DRS) was activated as well. The One was running on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    An F1 car for the road, the Mercedes-AMG One has a power output of 1063 horsepower from its Formula-One-derived 1.6-litre V6 paired to four electric motors. It can clock 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 352kmph. Only 275 units of the One will be made.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter
