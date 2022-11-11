CarWale
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    487 Views
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in October 2022

    Tata Motors missed the second rank by 2,781 units in October 2022. With this, the Indian automaker has retained the third rank in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in October 2022 –

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s compact SUV, the Nexon topped the company’s sales charts in October 2022. The vehicle registered 13,767 unit sales last month compared to 10,096 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 36 per cent. The Indian automaker continues to witness strong demand for both the ICE and electric versions of the Nexon compact SUV.

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Punch was the second bestseller for the company last month. The sub-compact SUV registered 10,982 units last month compared to 8,453 unit sales in the same period last year, recording a growth of 30 per cent. Last month, Tata Motors introduced the Punch Camo edition which has further boosted its sales in the country.

    Tata Tiago

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago hatchback secured the third rank with a strong growth of 78 per cent. The vehicle registered 7,187 unit sales last month compared to 4,040 unit sales in October 2021. The recently launched Tiago EV has emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country. 

