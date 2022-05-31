CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Land Rover Defender 130 8-seater unveiled; India launch expected by end-2022

    Authors Image

    Siddharth

    1,355 Views
    Land Rover Defender 130 8-seater unveiled; India launch expected by end-2022

    Land Rover has added a third variant to the Defender lineup. With a 2+3+3 front-facing seating, the new Defender 130 is the longest version of the SUV which should appeal to larger families or groups with no compromise on off-road credentials.

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    The Defender 130 gets the same 3,022mm wheelbase as the 110 but gains 340mm behind the rear axle as added space to accommodate the large three-seater third row of seats. Boot space with all the three rows of seats up is a healthy 382-litres. Further, both the second and third-row seats can be folded in a 40:20:40 split for added convenience.

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the obvious addition in length at the back, the Defender 130 gets an exclusive ‘Sedona Red’ paint option along with satin silver and chrome trim pieces. If you look at off-road ability numbers (approach/departure/breakover angles and water wading capability), the 130 is as capable as the 110 variant - despite the added length. Land Rover has achieved this by adjusting the air suspension to make the 130 ride slightly higher than the 110 variant, as well as by providing a boat hull-like uplift to the floor at the rear for extra clearance.

    Land Rover Defender Rear Seats

    The three-abreast seating in third-row seats is the obvious addition to the interior of Defender 130. These are, of course, not as wide as the second-row seats but it remains to be seen if they can or cannot seat three adults comfortably. The large quarter glass, a truly panoramic sunroof, a theatre-like raised seating position, and light interior upholstery make the third row feel spacious. Not only this,  four-zone climate control, intelligently designed storage spaces, and some fancy features including heated seating for all rows should make the 130 more premium and comfortable.

    Land Rover Defender Dashboard

    The dashboard of the Defender 130 features a larger 11.4-inch ‘Pivi Pro’ touchscreen. This is part of the intelligent three-screen setup (all-digital instrument cluster, central upper touchscreen, and central lower touchscreen) which Land Rover claims can be personalised to a driver’s preference. The screens will also automatically show the relevant information or functionality based on the driver’s habits.

    Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter

    The Defender 130 will be offered in SE, HSE, X-Dynamic, X, and First Edition trims internationally. Engine options will be limited to the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged, mild-hybrid petrol (P300, P400) and diesel (D250, D300) engines for now. All engines are paired to the familiar eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and the marque’s signature iAWD (intelligent AWD) system. The more powerful V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected to be added to the model later.

    Land Rover Defender Third Row Seats

    Land Rover is expected to launch the new Defender 130 in India by end of 2022. Details on the trims, engines and features to be offered on the India-bound model are awaited. Stay tuned to CarWale.com for the latest news on the India-bound Land Rover Defender 130.  

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition breaks cover
     Next 
    Mahindra electric SUV range to be unveiled on 15 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13698 Views
    21 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 86.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.02 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.02 Crore
    Delhi₹ 94.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 1.02 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 96.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 93.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 98.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 89.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 89.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    13698 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Defender 130 8-seater unveiled; India launch expected by end-2022