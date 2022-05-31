Land Rover Defender 130 8-seater unveiled; India launch expected by end-2022

Land Rover has added a third variant to the Defender lineup. With a 2+3+3 front-facing seating, the new Defender 130 is the longest version of the SUV which should appeal to larger families or groups with no compromise on off-road credentials.

The Defender 130 gets the same 3,022mm wheelbase as the 110 but gains 340mm behind the rear axle as added space to accommodate the large three-seater third row of seats. Boot space with all the three rows of seats up is a healthy 382-litres. Further, both the second and third-row seats can be folded in a 40:20:40 split for added convenience.

Apart from the obvious addition in length at the back, the Defender 130 gets an exclusive ‘Sedona Red’ paint option along with satin silver and chrome trim pieces. If you look at off-road ability numbers (approach/departure/breakover angles and water wading capability), the 130 is as capable as the 110 variant - despite the added length. Land Rover has achieved this by adjusting the air suspension to make the 130 ride slightly higher than the 110 variant, as well as by providing a boat hull-like uplift to the floor at the rear for extra clearance.

The three-abreast seating in third-row seats is the obvious addition to the interior of Defender 130. These are, of course, not as wide as the second-row seats but it remains to be seen if they can or cannot seat three adults comfortably. The large quarter glass, a truly panoramic sunroof, a theatre-like raised seating position, and light interior upholstery make the third row feel spacious. Not only this, four-zone climate control, intelligently designed storage spaces, and some fancy features including heated seating for all rows should make the 130 more premium and comfortable.

The dashboard of the Defender 130 features a larger 11.4-inch ‘Pivi Pro’ touchscreen. This is part of the intelligent three-screen setup (all-digital instrument cluster, central upper touchscreen, and central lower touchscreen) which Land Rover claims can be personalised to a driver’s preference. The screens will also automatically show the relevant information or functionality based on the driver’s habits.

The Defender 130 will be offered in SE, HSE, X-Dynamic, X, and First Edition trims internationally. Engine options will be limited to the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged, mild-hybrid petrol (P300, P400) and diesel (D250, D300) engines for now. All engines are paired to the familiar eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and the marque’s signature iAWD (intelligent AWD) system. The more powerful V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected to be added to the model later.

Land Rover is expected to launch the new Defender 130 in India by end of 2022. Details on the trims, engines and features to be offered on the India-bound model are awaited. Stay tuned to CarWale.com for the latest news on the India-bound Land Rover Defender 130.