CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    691 Views
    Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition breaks cover

    Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the exclusive E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition as it bids farewell to the W213 generation high-performance model. It is available in a choice of two body styles — saloon and estate. The firm will create only 999 models of this E63 S Final Edition.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The limited-run model continues with the 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 mill capable of producing 603bhp between 5,750 and 6,500rpm and delivering 850Nm between 2,500 and 4,500rpm. It comes mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic transmission. Besides this, the E63 S can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

    The E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition is exclusively available with Graphite Grey Magno paint in a matte finish and a set of 20-inch wheels in high-sheen black with gloss-tinted clearcoat. The model also comes with an AMG emblem located on the C-pillar and ‘foiling’ on the lower part of door panels.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Rear Logo

    It further gets AMG Night Package as standard, bringing along several gloss-black exterior parts, including the front splitter, side sill panels, outside rearview mirrors, beltline, and window frame. This Final Edition model also features dual trapezoidal exhaust tips in black chrome.

    The interior comprises AMG Seat Package High-End with electronically adjustable seats. In addition, the cockpit has an AMG Nappa leather trim in titanium grey with black and yellow decorative stitching.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Dashboard

    Furthermore, the centre console features an ‘AMG Final Edition’ badge and a model identity plaque, for instance, ‘1 of 999’. Besides this, the brushed stainless steel door sills get AMG lettering which illuminates in yellow tone. The black floor mats also come in with the AMG lettering and yellow contrast stitching. Mercedes-AMG will give away a car cover with ‘AMG E63 S Final Edition’ lettering to each customer purchasing this special-edition sports car.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Right Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
    ₹ 1.77 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top-three upcoming compact SUVs in India
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender 130 8-seater unveiled; India launch expected by end-2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    832 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.07 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.22 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.04 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.07 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.18 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.05 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.13 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.93 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.96 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    832 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition breaks cover