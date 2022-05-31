Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition breaks cover

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the exclusive E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition as it bids farewell to the W213 generation high-performance model. It is available in a choice of two body styles — saloon and estate. The firm will create only 999 models of this E63 S Final Edition.

The limited-run model continues with the 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 mill capable of producing 603bhp between 5,750 and 6,500rpm and delivering 850Nm between 2,500 and 4,500rpm. It comes mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic transmission. Besides this, the E63 S can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

The E63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition is exclusively available with Graphite Grey Magno paint in a matte finish and a set of 20-inch wheels in high-sheen black with gloss-tinted clearcoat. The model also comes with an AMG emblem located on the C-pillar and ‘foiling’ on the lower part of door panels.

It further gets AMG Night Package as standard, bringing along several gloss-black exterior parts, including the front splitter, side sill panels, outside rearview mirrors, beltline, and window frame. This Final Edition model also features dual trapezoidal exhaust tips in black chrome.

The interior comprises AMG Seat Package High-End with electronically adjustable seats. In addition, the cockpit has an AMG Nappa leather trim in titanium grey with black and yellow decorative stitching.

Furthermore, the centre console features an ‘AMG Final Edition’ badge and a model identity plaque, for instance, ‘1 of 999’. Besides this, the brushed stainless steel door sills get AMG lettering which illuminates in yellow tone. The black floor mats also come in with the AMG lettering and yellow contrast stitching. Mercedes-AMG will give away a car cover with ‘AMG E63 S Final Edition’ lettering to each customer purchasing this special-edition sports car.